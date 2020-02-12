'It Legalised What Is Illegal', Says Mahmoud Abbas Rejecting US Peace Plan At UNSC

The President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday rejected the peace plan that was recently unveiled by the US administration. Abbas was addressing the Security Council and added that the PA would be willing to enter negotiations with Israel on the basis of International Resolutions.

Abbas said that the Palestinian position was that it rejects the proposed American-Israeli deal. According to reports, Abbas said that the proposed plan legalized what is illegal. Abbas was referring to the building of settlements, confiscation and annexation of lands from the Palestinians.

He reaffirmed that this deal or any part of it should not be used as an international reference for future negotiations. The PA President said that the deal proposed by the Trump administration transforms his country into 'Swiss Cheese', referring to the fact that according to the plan, Palestine would become fragmented residential encampments.

The Trump Administration's deal breaks away from past administrations as it foresees the creation of a Palestinian nation under the condition that the Palestinians recognize Israel as a Jewish state, disarm Hamas and other terror groups in the coastal enclave, and some other conditions.

The US plan would mean that Palestinian refugees would no longer be able to settle in Israel and would also give Israel control over the Jordan Valley.

Abbas also informed the Security Council that he was willing to enter negotiations with Israel while the US, Russia, UN, and the European Union acted as mediators.

Earlier this month, President Mahmoud Abbas had threatened to cut security ties with both Israel and the United States in relation to the White House plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Abbas was giving a speech in Egypt's capital, in a meeting of the Arab league.

