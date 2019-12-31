Painter Falls 30ft Down After Wheelchair Bound Commuter Shakes His Ladder

A painter in Lima, Peru came crashing down to the ground after a physically disabled man pulled out his ladder. A video of the incident is going viral on social media where the painter can be seen falling 30ft down after his ladder was displaced. The incident took place when 46-year-old Fernandez Sanchez was decorating a three-floor building.

An unfortunate fall

While Sanchez was painting the building, an elderly man in a wheelchair approached the ladder and suddenly starts violently shaking it until the painter comes crashing down. Reportedly, the elderly man became enraged because the ladder was blocking his path on the sidewalk. The ladder was tied to a rope to provide stability but apparently it was a problem for the wheelchair-bound man as he became upset and pulled it out.

One of the eyewitnesses said that the man becomes upset when there is something on the sidewalk. The eyewitness also said that the man is always rude and never likes talking to anyone outside his family. The owner of the building said that he and his daughter could have been hurt if the ladder had fallen on the opposite side. Netizens on social media also condemned the action.

Man asks worker could he move his ladder. He told him “No” to use the street. He reacts. Who is wrong? pic.twitter.com/yMQiFEXWWb — East Coast Renaissance (@EastRenaissance) December 28, 2019

One user said that being disabled doesn't force him to be rude and act inappropriately. A wheelchair-bound user said that being diable is no excuse for that as there was plenty of room to be able to get through. The user added that as a wheelchair user himself he faces such problems regularly but that doesn't mean I'll become rude to everyone. Another user said, "What a nasty man - he could have killed that guy and no doubt has caused him serious injuries [sic] (even if he did get up and walk away) - the man should face criminal charges."

