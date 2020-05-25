Pair Of Japanese Melons Sold For 1,20,000 Yen, Way Less Than Last Year's Price Tag

Japan's most expensive fruit, Japanese melons on May 25 recorded a plunge in its prices after a pair was sold at an auction for just 1,20,000 yen (Rs 85,000 approx), a massive decline than last year's record price tag of five million yen. As per reports, the auction was missed by rich corporate clients who often bid higher and an official blamed coronavirus for it. This year's auction was mostly attended by relatively low-income individuals, who bid as much as they could.

The melons are produced in Yubari on the northern island of Hokkaido, a region badly affected by the coronavirus. The wholesale market where the auction takes place every year was also shut since April 20 due to lockdown restrictions. According to reports, the bidder who purchased the melons told the press that he wanted to pay respect and show support to the local farmers. The Japanese government on May 25 lifted some curbs that were imposed to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

COVID-19 in Japan

Japan has successfully kept its death toll below 1,000, which is significantly lower than major countries across the globe. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Japan has recorded over 16,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, of which 830 people have lost their lives. As per Japan's health ministry data, the country has to date tested only 2,72,688 people, which is way less than other developed nations in the world. There are currently 165 critical cases in Japan, while 13,612 have been treated successfully.

