Pak Activist In UN Highlights Violations And Human Rights Situation In Pakistan

Political activists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Gilgit Baltistan has highlighted the serious human rights abuses in the region to United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), reported ANI. While addressing the 52nd Session of the Council, Nasir Aziz Khan, the central spokesperson of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) said that their organisation would want to draw everyone's attention " to the serious human rights abuses that are taking place in Pakistan and its administered Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan".

Further, the spokesperson Nasir Aziz Khan added, "Human rights violations have been reported in Pakistan for many years, with a range of issues including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, discrimination against minorities, and limitations on freedom of expression and assembly."

Cases of human rights in PoK, Gilgit Baltistan

While sharing information about recent years, the central spokesperson of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Nasir Aziz Khan emphasised the increase in reports of human rights abuse cases. There have been strict restrictions on freedom of expression, association, assembly and publication in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

As the region has been ruled under AJK Interim Act 1974, it has limited the rights of nationalist Kashmiris to take part in the elections. No one can hold public office unless submitting allegiance to Pakistan. Further, the misery continues, shared the spokesperson, as "journalists have been targeted for reporting on sensitive issues, and human rights activists have been harassed and intimidated."

"There have been reports of brutalities, including extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances of political opponents and rights activists," said Nasir Aziz Khan. Further, he continued and stated, "In addition, religious minorities, including Christians, Hindus, and Ahmadis, face discrimination and persecution, and there are concerns about the rights of women and girls, particularly with regard to forced marriages and honour killings. They are often the target of blasphemy laws, which can result in imprisonment or even death". In order to stop the atrocities on the people, the political representative has urged the UNHRC "to appoint a special rapporteur or send a fact-finding mission to investigate these violations and the human rights situation in Pakistan and its administrated areas of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan".

Meanwhile, according to the UKPNP Chairman, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri's statement in the UN meeting, the UN Human Rights Council that Article (19)-1 of the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights would guarantee "everyone the right to hold opinions without interference."