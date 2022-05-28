Pak Delegation To Visit India On May 30 To Discuss Projects Related To Indus Waters Treaty

In a major development, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a five-member delegation to visit New Delhi on Monday, May 30. The two sides will be holding a meeting to discuss some crucial projects as part of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Besides, both countries are also expected to discuss the matter of advance flood information as well as the annual report of the Permanent Commission of Indus Waters(PCIW). In addition, the two sides are also likely to have a discussion over the 1,000 MW Pakal Dul Dam, 48 MW Lower Kalnai and 624 MW Kiru hydropower projects that are being built by India under Article IX of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The Indus Waters Treaty is a water-distribution agreement between the two countries that allows them to use the water from the Indus River and its tributaries. It was signed by the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistani President Ayub Khan in Karachi on September 29, 1960. "This would be the 118th bilateral meeting at the PCIW level. Earlier, both countries held three-day talks in Islamabad on March 2-4, 2022," Syed Mehr Ali Shah, Pakistan's Commissioner of Indus Waters, stated, ANI reported citing The News International.

Pakistani delegation is led by the Commissioner of Indus Waters

Shah further stated that the Pakistani delegation would not be visiting any hydropower projects being built on the country's rivers such as the Jhelum and Chenab. However, both sides are also expected to hold talks on some key projects that, in Pakistan's opinion, violate the Indus Waters Treaty's provisions. Notably, Chief Engineer of Punjab Irrigation Department, Director General of Met Office, General Manager of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK), and Director General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs on India desk constitute the five-member delegation team which will be led by Pakistan Commissioner Syed Mehr Ali Shah.

India-Pakistan relations

It is pertinent to mention here that the relations between India and Pakistan have been complicated and mostly hostile. The violent partition of British India in 1947, which sparked the Kashmir dispute, and the subsequent military conflicts waged between the two countries have defined relations between the two countries. As a result, the ties between the two nations have been marred by suspicion and resentment. India has made several attempts to build normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but those have been responded with acts of crossborder terrorism and violence by Pakistan.

(With ANI inputs)