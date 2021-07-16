Republic Reports From Afghanistan; Exposes Pakistan Army's Operations With Taliban

As the Taliban moves swiftly to gain significant control of the Afghanistan territory, Republic Media Network on Friday reported the on-ground situation from Kabul, and how Pakistan was openly supporting the Taliban by launching operations against the Afghanistan forces. Republic TV's Senior correspondent from Kabul Shershah Nawabi reported that at least 300 Pakistani commandos had joined the Taliban ranks and were taking part in operations of the militancy group on the ground.

"Our sources on the ground have reported that Pakistanis have warned Afghanistan that it will launch aggressive operations against them if they move against Taliban. At the same time, Afghan forces are on the ground trying to launch operations. At least 50 Pakistani insurgents were detained by the forces. A large number of Pakistani fighters are trying to cross back from Spin Buldak now but they were arrested. They are using tear gas against Afghan forces and fleeing," said Shershah Nawabi.

Around 300 Pakistan commandos in Afghanistan: Sources

Exposing the nexus between Pakistani forces and the Taliban, Nawabi revealed that around 300 commandos and retired generals had been deployed by Pakistan to fight against Afghan security forces. "During the night they are launching several operations and taking up check-posts and in the morning Taliban come and retain them. Around 7,500 LeT fighters have been deployed in the ranks of the Taliban. They are also using drone attacks against Afghan forces," he revealed.

Earlier today, Republic Media Network had established the nexus between Pakistan and the Taliban after Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh revealed that the Pakistan Airforce has been threatening Afghanistan’s military troops for dislodging the Islamic terrorist outfit. "Pakistan air force has issued an official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled by the Pakistan Air Force. Pak air force is now providing close air support to Taliban in certain areas," Afghan VP Saleh tweeted.

Pakistan has already confirmed its pro-Talibani stance after it declared that the Taliban were in control of a key town on the Afghan side of its border area on July 14. "They have taken control of Spin Boldak border crossing," Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri declared in a statement, cited by Pakistan Observer.