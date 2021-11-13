Last Updated:

Troika Plus Meeting | Pak Will 'favourably Consider' Transportation Of Indian Wheat To Afghanistan: Imran Khan

Pakistan would "consider” a proposal to allow transportation of Indian wheat to pass through the nation on “exceptional basis", Khan tells Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Pakitan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, 12 November, told Taliban Afghan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi that Islamabad would “favourably consider” a proposal to allow transportation of wheat offered by India to pass through the nation on “exceptional basis”. Khan conveyed Pakistan’s position on the matter to Muttaqi and other senior members of Taliban Afghan deletion during a meeting in Islamabad of the “extended Troika” that was attended by special envoys of China, Russia and the US to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Afghanistan and the Afghan people in overcoming the dire challenges. 

During their meeting, Khan told Muttaqi and his delegation that Pakistan had consistently called for the provision of immediate humanitarian relief for Afghanistan. He even reiterated “Pakistan’s resolve to stand by the Afghan people by extending all possible support including humanitarian assistance-in-kind to withstand the coming winter season.” Khan said that Islamabad will provide essential food items, including wheat and rice, emergency medical supplies, and shelter items of the war-ravaged nation.  

The Pak PM also “underscored the urgent need to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and facilitation of banking transactions to prevent an economic meltdown”. 

Further, as per the Prime Minister’s Office, Imran Khan stressed the importance of a “peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region”. He said that continued security and resolute counter-terrorism actions, respect for the rights of all Afghans, and inclusivity in governance and politics would further contribute to Afghanistan’s stability. Khan also hoped that the Taliban set up in Kabul will continue to constructively engage the international community and will keep on taking positive measures to address the prevailing challenges. 

Troika Plus Meeting

Meanwhile, according to a joint statement issued after the extended Troika, the members of the group expressed concern regarding the severe humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan and reiterated unwavering support for the people of Afghanistan. They called for arrangements for commercial air traffic in order to enable the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid. Moreover, the members called on the Taliban to take steps to form an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans and provides for equal rights of women and girls. 

The group “agreed to continue practical engagement with the Taliban to encourage the implementation of moderate and prudent policies that can help achieve a stable and prosperous Afghanistan as soon as possible,” the statement read. 

