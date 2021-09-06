Amid intense fighting in Panjshir between the resistance forces and the Taliban, Republic Media Network has accessed visuals showing Pakistan's involvement in Afghanistan. The visuals show Pakistani helicopters and commandos aiding the Taliban to attack the resistance forces who are putting up a fight against the insurgents from Panjshir. The evidence of Pakistan's direct involvement comes amid repeated allegations from resistance leaders who have held Pakistan responsible for aiding the Taliban.

Pakistan's presence in Panjshir Valley

Visuals show Taliban fighters and Pakistan's forces taking control of the choppers. In addition, Pakistan's ISI is also backing the Taliban as fighting intensifies in the Panjshir Valley. Earlier, Taliban claimed to 'completely capture' Panjshir.

Taking to Twitter, Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah claimed that: "Panjshir province, the last stronghold of the mercenary enemy, was completely conquered,"

In addition, the visuals shared by local media also show Taliban fighters standing outside Panjshir Governor office with their flag raised. Meanwhile, NRFA leader Ahmad Massoud had also claimed that the Taliban was backed by Pakistan air force and ISI. Massoud stated that the Taliban was not strong enough to attack Panjshir, but added that it was now backed by Pakistani drones and helicopters. Massoud stated the Taliban is being supported by ISI Chief Lt. Gen Faiz Hamid from Kabul, who is in Afghanistan to oversee the new government formation led by the Taliban.

Moreover, it was also reported that some of the key resistance commanders were killed during the clashes with Taliban. These include NRFA spokesperson Fahim Dashty and General Abdul Wudod Zara - Ahmad Shah Massoud's nephew. In addition, Afghanistan's caretaker President and resistance leader Amrullah Saleh is said to have moved to a safe place after a helicopter reportedly attacked his house. Ahmad Massoud has reportedly stated that he is open to talks if the Taliban withdraws its fighters from the Panjshir and Andarab.

NRFA refutes Taliban's victory in Panjshir

Amid Taliban's victory claims, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) on Monday has refuted the reports. Taking to Twitter, the NRFA denied Taliban's claim and stated that it is false. On the contrary, the Resistance Force has revealed that its fighters are still present in all strategic positions across the Panjshir Valley to continue the fight. The NRFA has also assured that the resistance will continue to fight against the Taliban and its 'partners'.