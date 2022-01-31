Pakistan & Taliban Discuss Afghan Situation; Agree To Set Up Committee On Border Issues

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to form a high-level committee to address the border issues as Islamabad’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf concluded a two-day visit to Kabul. Just weeks after videos went viral on social media apparently showing the Taliban uprooting a portion of the fence along the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Dawn reported that Yusuf visited Kabul from 29 to 30 January.

It is to note that Yusuf also heads Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC). Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Khan shared an official statement regarding Pakistan’s NSA calling on Taliban-led Afghanistan’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi and Acting Foreign Minister Amid Khan Muttaqi to “discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations.”

"Both sides agreed to establish a National Level Coordination Mechanism for enhancing facilitation at Border Crossing Points," the statement said.

The statement added that “both sides also reiterated their commitment to early completion of the three major connectivity projects, the Central Asia South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000), the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI), and Trans-Afghan Rail project.”

Yusuf is also the third senior Pakistani official to have visited Afghanistan since the Taliban came into power, according to Tole News. The extremists seized power in August last year and the former civilian government fell, pushing the entire nation into a severe socio-economic crisis.

NSA Moeed Yusuf and the accompanying inter-ministerial delegation depart Kabul after a productive visit. The bilateral interaction during the visit focused on increasing facilitation in humanitarian engagement, trade, transit & people to people contacts. ⁦@PakinAfg⁩ pic.twitter.com/Vccs17uvb8 — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) January 30, 2022

The focus of the visit of NSA Moeed Yusuf to Kabul on 29-30 January was on increasing facilitation in trade, transit, business and humanitarian engagement https://t.co/Gf0Ndo2j3C — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) January 30, 2022

Pakistan-Taliban tensions

Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Pakistan’s joint decision to form a committee on border issues came just a couple of days after virtual think tank Global Strat View (GSV) published an editorial piece detailing the consequences that Islamabad is facing after the extremists took over Afghanistan. While Pakistan backed the Taliban as the extremists marched inside Kabul in August 2021 in a hope that the Durand Line issue would be laid to rest, the same matter has resurfaced after the insurgents destroyed some parts of the Pakistan army’s border fence. According to the article, experts have predicted the possibility of the present tensions at Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes to finally rupture the ties between both neighbouring nations.

(Image: AP/Twitter)