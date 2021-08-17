Pakistan-based Terror Groups Helped Taliban Capture Kabul, Fuelled Their Afghan Agenda

Amidst the Taliban taking over the remaining provinces of Afghanistan in what is to be considered a swift move, sources told Republic Media Network on Tuesday that Pakistan terror organisations have allegedly backed the Taliban's campaign to capture power in Afghanistan. Reports claim that Pakistan-based terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) have been present in Afghanistan and are fuelling the Taliban's agendas and objectives as the latter seized control of the war-ridden country. According to the reports, it is also stated that checkpoints are being built by the extremist groups, in Kabul, and the Taliban. These reports are of grave concern for India given that the Taliban has undeniable connections with terrorist groups that have performed brutal attacks on Indian soil in the past.

Are Pakistan-based terror groups supporting the Taliban?

The Taliban will be forming a government in Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary that trigerred the US invasions. Now with the Taliban gaining control of most Afghan assets, it raises a major concern for India. Sources also said that the Taliban might not be dependent upon them. The only sticking point was the Durand Line crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Taliban reportedly might share power to gain legitimacy and keep core ministries while distributing the rest. A civil war was imminent and the Afghan National Army might consider regrouping, but the ethnic gap was too big to be bridged. Taliban was in possession of massive arms and ammunition. The entire artillery of the US Army had been taken over by the Taliban and they were now in a position to build a 3,00,000 men strong army. Most of this equipment was modern and battle-ready.

What are India's concerns?

More specifically alarming for India are reports that Pakistan-based terror groups that focus on creating instability in Kashmir, have active operations in Afghanistan and are looking to attack India and Indian interests. Taliban did not make any statement against India regarding Kashmir. However, Indians were still concerned as the Taliban had provided ground for Pakistani terror organisations like JeM, and Masood Azhar (JeM Chief) had preached terrorism in these camps. India fears that China might replace America in terms of funding the Taliban. It may bankroll the Taliban for its geopolitical intentions.

However, sources have suggested that India will stand with the democratic block in acknowledging the next Afghan government and will recognise the same depending on the composition. India will further wait and watch, and won't be first and neither be last.

Image Credits - AP