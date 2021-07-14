Pakistan Celebrating Taliban's Gains With 'euphoria', Says Afghan Vice President

While the Taliban continues to gain control over various districts as foreign troops are being withdrawn, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that Pakistan is reveling in its success with “euphoria and excitement.” As per the news agency ANI, the Afghan VP lashed out at Pakistan for supporting the extremist group and accused the officials of Imran Khan-led government of “lies and denials.” Saleh also slammed Pakistan claiming that the country has mistaken “tensions with war and a group with a nation.”

"Peshawar Shura of Taliban has felt more pain recently as it screams loud in the streets. Still, Islamabad denies being the country behind the massacre of Afghanistan; a highest bar of lies and denial," Saleh said as per ANI.

As Saleh reflected staunch anti-Pakistan sentiments that would further impact Afghanistan’s ties with the country, the Afghan Ministry of Defence has also lambasted Pakistan for backing the Taliban and said, “those mobilized to defend the Afghan security forces were not militias but ordinary people whose struggle was for peace and defence of Afghanistan.”

Taliban ‘fighting for Pakistan’: Canada’s ex-envoy

Meanwhile, Canada’s former ambassador to Kabul, Kars Alexander also said that the insurgent group were “fighting for Pakistan army.” In a statement he said, “The Taliban have not changed, they are foreign proxies, fighting for Pakistan army. They violate the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the UN Security Council resolutions of the last two decades, as well as meetings, conferences and communique.”

Previously, several other Afghan officials have sounded an alarm over Pakistan’s veiled backing for the Taliban, extending support for the terrorists and providing safe haven to them. However, Pakistan has repeatedly denied the claims even as the country’s ministers and officials issuing statements that prove that the country not only hosts but supports the Taliban. Recently, on July 10, Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan warned that the deployment of militias against the Taliban could make things worse in Afghanistan. According to Geo News, veteran warlord Ismail Khan - whose forces helped topple the Taliban in 2001 - vowed to back government forces fighting against the group.

IMAGE: AP