Pakistan Denies Taliban's Claim About Providing Airspace To US For Al-Zawahiri's Killing

Rejecting Taliban's claim that Islamabad allowed its airspace to the US for the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri last month in Kabul, Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad termed the allegations "highly regrettable". "In the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the afghan minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct," he said on Sunday, in a release, while expressing deep concern about the statement by the Taliban.

Pakistan urges the Taliban to not let terrorists use its territory

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad further sated that Pakistan respects the "sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states" and underscored the Taliban must not throw allegations without any proper evidence. The Pakistani spokesperson urged Afghanistan to respect and fulfil the international commitments it had made while taking charge of the country last year. Also, he appealed to the "Taliban diplomat" to not allow the use of its territory for terrorism against any country.

Taliban claim Pakistan allowed US to use its airspace

The statement from Pakistan as acting Defence Minister of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, Mullah Yaqoub, alleged that Islamabad had allowed the US to use its airspace for the killing of the Al-Qaeda leader. He termed Pakistan's move "unlawful" and against international norms. "We hadn't caught all routes of the drones but our intelligence reported that the United States drones were entering through Pakistan. We demand that Pakistan does not allow its air space, to be used by the US," The Express Tribune quoted Yaqoub as saying while describing the one-year performance of the ministry at a press conference in Kabul.

Further, he claimed Afghanistan's (IEA) radar system was shattered when the Americans vacated the country last year.

When the reporters asked about the claims made by US President Joe Biden about the killing of Zawahiri, he said the country was still investigating the matter, adding the US has disregarded Afghanistan’s sovereignty and violated the Doha agreement. It is to mention that Al-Qaeda's al-Zawahiri was killed on July 31 in a drone strike carried out by the US on a residential house in the Sherpoor area of Kabul city.

Taliban refute claims of recovering body of Ayman al-Zawahiri

In a televised video address, POTUS Biden confirmed the killing of the top terrorist in Kabul. According to Biden, justice was delivered to the victims as he was also involved in the September 11 (9/11) attack where nearly 3,000 people were killed in a series of four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks. "At my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qa’ida: Ayman al-Zawahiri. Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," Biden had said in a video address earlier this month. Soon after Biden's statement, Taliban government spokesperson Mujahid confirmed the attack was carried out on July 31 and added that the nature of the incident found that "the strike was carried out by an American drone. However, a month later, the Taliban refuted the reports of the recovery of Zawahri's body by the Taliban and added they were investigating all angles.

