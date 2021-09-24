Pakistan FM Argues 'world Should Not Repeat Mistake Of Disengaging With Afghanistan'

In a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed Islamabad’s commitment to an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. Blinken and Qureshi held a meeting on Thursday, 23 September, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). During the ​​first in-person meeting in New York City, the Pakistan minister emphasised the importance of the international community holding the Taliban to their commitments and recognise its moral obligation to help the Afghan people in the war-ravaged nation.

Qureshi said, “The world should not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan”.

It is to mention that Pakistan has been pushing global leaders to formally recognise the new Taliban government. It was earlier reported that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Foreign Ministers meet for 2021 was cancelled due to ill manoeuvres of Pakistan. Islamabad wanted the Taliban to represent Afghanistan, which was a participant in the SAARC meeting of foreign ministers.

However, all other participants of SAARC declined Pakistan’s request and slammed the nation. They dismissed any official representation of the terror outfit that violently took over Afghanistan last month. Pakistan, on the other hand, has been sympathising with the terror organisation and is backing its brutal regime.

US to ‘reassess relations with Pak

Meanwhile, the United States has said that it will “reassess” its relationship with Pakistan in the coming years to formulate what role it would play in the future of Afghanistan. Testifying before the House’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Antony Blinken said that Islamabad always had “multiple interests” in American conflicts and that it has an active role in “counter-terrorism negotiations”. As the Taliban administration nears its one month anniversary, Blinken said that his country will continue to monitor Pakistan's role in "coming years”.

The US has also said that Pakistan “harboured" members of the Taliban, including terrorists from the Haqqani Network. Blinken said that Pakistan needs to "line up" with a broad majority of the international community regarding the war-torn country. On Thursday, US Vice President Kamala Harris has "suo moto" referred to Pakistan's role in terrorism, saying that there were terror groups working in the country and asked Islamabad to take action so that it does not impact on America and India's security.

(With inputs from ANI)

