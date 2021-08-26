While the United States has created a major disaster by pulling out troops from Afghanistan, it has not named the main author of this misfortune, which is the Pakistani ISI. According to Chris Alexander, Canada's former Minister of Citizenship & Immigration, it was not the US policymakers, not the Afghans, but Pakistan and the ISI which played a key role in the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Speaking on Republic Media Network's primetime debate with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Alexander claimed that the Pakistan ISI founded the Taliban in the 1990s and has used it as an instrument of state power ever since. Alexander said that Pakistan saw the 2020 Doha agreement as an opportunity to invade Afghanistan and treat the country as its colony.

"Invading another country is a very serious matter and that is what Pakistan did. They saw the Doha agreement signed in 2020, set a schedule in general headquarters on the advice of ISI for an invasion to begin in Afghanistan as soon as foreign troops left. General Qamar Javed Bajwa came to Kabul on May 10 and the next day this invasion began," said Alexander.

He further stated that the United States did not even fully know what Pakistan's agenda was, calling it an unprecedented failure. The Canadian leader added that no country was able to see what Pakistan was doing as they did it with impunity. They have been waging war in Afghanistan, mostly by irregular means, for four to fives decades, all part for their need to compensate for the loss of East Pakistan, said, Alexander.

"This doctrine of strategic depth and global Jihad that has been embraced by successive Army generals from Mirza Aslam Beg, including Pervez Musharraf, Ashfaq Kayani, and today's Qamar Javed Bajwa. It is a big threat to global peace and security. The terrorist groups that have come out of this doctrine - the Al Qaeda, the Haqqani network, terrorist groups threatening Central Asia have committed major acts of terrorism on three continents we still do not trace the accountability back to where it actually belongs," he said.

'The US must sanction Pakistan'

Alexander stressed that the world needs to hold Pakistan accountable to the same standards that they hold other states. When Russia invaded the Ukraine in 2014, the response was swift - sanctions. The action stopped the invasion in its tracks, even though Russia denied that they were behind it, he noted.