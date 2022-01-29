Pakistan: Four Killed, 10 Injured In Landmine Blast In Balochistan's Dera Bugti

A severe blast took place in the Mat area of Sui in Balochistan's Dera Bugti district on Friday, killing 4 people and injuring 10 others. As per the authorities at the Levies Control Room, the victims were driving through the area when their car hit a landmine, Dawn reported.

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the tragic event, saying that the province's enemies have committed yet another heinous act of terrorism to destabilise the province's tranquility. He stated, "No effort will be spared to bring the terrorists to justice." Mir Abdul further expressed his sympathies with the victims' families, Dawn reported.

Death toll in Dera Bugti blast

In addition to this, the head of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Sarfraz Bugti alleged that the blast was carried out by "Baloch Republican Army terrorists." While wondering the consequences of such attacks, he asked how long the state would have to accept such crimes on innocent people. He added that his cousin was one of the casualties and the dead was a father of four children, Dawn reported.

“Provincial and federal governments of Pakistan are failing to protect innocent people. This kind of situation will push people to take measures on their own. The writ of the government needs to be implemented in Balochistan," Bugti said as per Dawn.

Furthermore, earlier on January 18, an explosion was reported along a railway track in the Mashkaf district of Balochistan. According to Dawn, a bomb exploded near railway tracks in Balochistan's Bolan area, which had injured nearly five individuals at that time. As per a senior officer of Pakistan Railways, Muhammad Kashif, the incident happened as the Rawalpindi-bound Jaffer Express passed through the region. The train was en route from Quetta when the device burst, said railway officials.

(Image: Twitter/ GovtofPakistan/ PTI)