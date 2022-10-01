Pakistan Government’s Twitter Account Again Withheld In India Over Security Reasons

The official Twitter handle of the Government of Pakistan has been withheld in India after New Delhi sent a request to the microblogging site for violations of Indian laws. According to reports, this move has been taken by the Indian government due to security reasons. The action came nearly two months after the Indian government took a similar step against the official handles of the Pakistani government. The account which has been suspended on Saturday was the same one that was earlier withheld in July this year. The account had been reactivated and was visible to the Indian users after a couple of days.

#BREAKING | Pakistan government's Twitter account withheld in India, again. Tune in here for more details - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/WxAfh4czyC — Republic (@republic) October 1, 2022

"@GovtofPakistan account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," is seen while accessing the Twitter handle. According to Twitter guidelines, the microblogging site takes such action in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order. Currently, the Twitter feed of the Pakistan government "@GovtofPakistan" is not visible to Indian users. Besides Twitter's own set of rules and regulations, the microblogging site is barred from taking action against the accused under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Twitter said that if it "receives a valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time." However, the accounts can still be visible to users outside the Indian peninsula.

India blocks Pakistani Youtube channels for spreading disinformation

Earlier last month, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry blocked 16 YouTube news channels including six Pakistan-based channels for spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order. The blocked Indian YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors and logos of certain TV news channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic, the ministry said in a statement released. In a similar move, the microblogging site banned official accounts of Pakistan Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt.

Image: AP/Twitter/Govtofpakistan