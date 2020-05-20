Pakistan Jumps To Trend 'Boycott UAE' After Turkish Account highlights Ties With India

Pakistani netizens on Wednesday eagerly and somewhat thanklessly jumped on the Turkey bandwagon trending 'Boycott UAE' on Twitter after a Turkey-based account asked Pakistani's to trend the hashtag highlighting the strengthening relationship between India and the UAE.

Raising objections against PM Modi being given its highest civilian award and the UAE sending medical supplies to India amid the pandemic, the Turkish account stated that UAE was biased towards India and was silent on multiple issues like Kashmir, an issue on which Turkey 'stood-by' Pakistan.

United Arab Emirates is now the enemy of Turkey. I ask all our Muslim friends to impose sanctions on the UAE. #BoycottUAE — Ali Keskin (@alikeskin_tr) May 19, 2020

Furious debate begins online

Reactions to the trend were myriad, with many netizens highlighting Pakistan's outstanding debts to the UAE and how it has been, along with China, among the main avenues for Pakistan to seek bailouts.

Welldone my dear Pakistani brothers & sisters for trending #BoycottUAE but kindly note we own them $30 bn.



If we 200 million Pakistanis sell 1 kidney, 1 eye in Int market we can get $33 bn. Let us return their money & with extra $3 bn we can have free biryani for next 3 yrs. — 🇵🇰Zaidu🇵🇰 (@TheZaiduLeaks) May 19, 2020

Boycott UAE? Sure, first return them the billions of $$ Pakistan owes them. Today showing love for Turkey, Pakistani keyboard warriors are trending Boycott UAE. https://t.co/iariXWnQCT — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) May 19, 2020

Pakistani are trending #BoycottUAE, do they know that UAE is the second largest source of remittances to Pakistan with over $3 billion.

Its like "to put axe on your own foot"

Kuch nahi hoga is desh ka. — Mohit Jamwal (@MohitJamwal77) May 20, 2020

Pakistan is boycotting UAE just bcoz they have strengthened their ties with India to fight COVID 19.



This is huge loss for entire gulf region as they've lost a handsome driver today.#BoycottUAE @TarekFatah #PKPB pic.twitter.com/RzRCID14O6 — Sachin Singh (@Sachin_anshu06) May 20, 2020

Boycott UAE was started by the Turkish account in response to UAE's growing support to Khalifa Hafter, after they criticized Turkey’s actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, extending support for Libya’s legitimate government along with countries like Israel and Russia. Pakistani netizens, on the other hand, jumped on the bandwagon agreeing that Pakistan should impose sanctions against UAE when UAE's relations with India were highlighted. It is imperative however to understand, that Pakistan has been a heavy borrower of the UAE, and owes the country $30 billion dollars.

