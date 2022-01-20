Pakistan-origin Militant Youth Living In US & UK Have 'embraced Violence': Report

A recent report by Policy Research Group revealed that the UK and the US are forced to pay price for hosting militant youth from Pakistan and they are still failing to prevent their radicalisation. The PRG noted several terrorist attacks linked to militant youth from Pakistan. It explained that the reason behind their acts includes lack of education, jobs, disorienting from family, romanticism and being heavily influenced by propaganda, available in English and several European languages, from proponents of Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS).

The Policy Research Group noted that earlier this month 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram’s act of taking four people hostage at a Texas synagogue was called an “act of terror” by US President Joe Biden. It said that the FBI had also identified that Akram was demanding the release of the Pakistani scientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of trying to kill US military officials while in custody in Afghanistan.

Further, PRG said that from Omar Sheikh, the most notorious Briton in 1994, to Usman Khan in 2019, the migrants from Pakistan, including those living and educated there and enjoying the freedom in the West, have taken to terrorism. It went on to add that in the UK, Khurram Shahzad Butt, a 27-year-old British national born in Pakistan, died in police firing in 2017. Khurram, along with two others, drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and also stabbed people in and around the Borough Market area, killing eight and injuring 48 people in the attack.

Pakistan-origin youths living in the West have ‘embraced violence’

In its report, the group said that some of the militant Pakistani youth have gone back to Pakistan or Afghanistan in order to be trained and indoctrinated by the outfits based in Pakistan. It added that all these Pakistan-origin youths living in the West have “embraced violence”. The group also noted that the British have traced around 70% of such youths to Pakistan and the US, on the other hand, has outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and threatened “dire consequences” to Islamabad. PRG said that the West as a whole must pay price for hosting them in good faith and intention, but failing to curb their radicalisation.

Meanwhile, separately, an analysis by American Enterprise Institute earlier said that the Pakistans embrace of Aafia is just the tip of the iceberg. The analyst said that the Pakistani government continues to let those responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks roam free. Additionally, Pakistan’s intelligence service reportedly knowingly provided al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden with safe heaven. “And, while the Biden administration discusses the Taliban take over of Afghanistan as if it occurred in a vacuum, the reality is that the Taliban’s rampage through Afghanistan this summer was effectively a Pakistani invasion,” AEI said.

(Image: PTI)

