Pakistan: PML(N) Likely To Name Aleem Khan As Punjab CM Face As PTI's Usman Buzdar Resigns

Amid the impending no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, PML(N) is likely to declare its Chief Ministerial candidate for Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday. As per sources, PTI rebel and former Punjab Minister Aleem Khan is believed to be a front-runner for the post. A former close aide of the Pakistan PM, Khan has been miffed with PTI after the National Accountability Bureau arrested him for allegedly owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

Speculation about his association with PML(N) gained traction after he held a secret meeting with ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on March 11. Meanwhile, another group of PTI dissidents led by Jahangir Tareen who was gunning for the ouster of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar is likely to finalise its stance pertaining to the no-confidence motion at 7 pm today. A day earlier, the political scenario in Pakistan took a new turn as Buzdar tendered his resignation and PTI declared Pervaiz Elahi as his replacement to solicit the support of its ally PML(Q).

Opposition seeks change of guard in Punjab

In a sign that Imran Khan's days as Pakistan's Prime Minister are numbered, the opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar on Monday. A first-time member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Buzdar was a surprise pick for the CM's post in August 2018 after PTI formed the government in Punjab with the help of PML(Q) and Independents. Even though Khan described him as 'Wasim Akram plus' and consistently backed him, complaints against his style of functioning grew manifold over the last few years.

While the no-confidence motion was signed by 122 PML(N) MPAS and 6 PPP members, the opposition also submitted a requisition urging the Speaker to summon the Assembly session for this purpose. At present, PTI is the single-largest party in Punjab with 184 MPAs whereas its allies PML(Q) and PRHP has 10 and one seat respectively. On the other hand, PML(N) and PPP have 165 and 7 MPAs in the 371-member House. While the subsequent resignation of Buzdar has rendered the no-trust motion redundant, it remains to be seen whether Elahi can prove his majority on the floor of the House after becoming CM.