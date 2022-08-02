Pakistan: Protests Break Out In PoK Over Biased Policies In Chinese-funded Dam Project

A protest was held against the policies of the Chinese dam administration and the Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan government on 29 July. The protesters were led by Habibullah Tora, Chairman of the Kohistan Tahfuz Movement. The residents of Herban-Shatial and Diamer District gathered near the Diamer-Bhasha dam site at the Shatial Bazar to hold protests against the Chinese Dam administration and Pakistan Government's Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for not giving jobs related to the dam building projects to local youth, ANI cited media reports.

People claimed that the government was giving jobs related to the dam construction project to Pakistan's Punjab-based youth. The locals accused the government of not paying compensation for the forcefully acquired land for the dam site. It is pertinent to mention here that the Diamer-Bhasha Dam is located on the River Indus between Kohistan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Diamer district in Gilgit Baltistan region of PoK. The protesters have called for special reservations in jobs for the local youth of the Diamer district. In addition, people demanded compensation for the forcefully acquired land for the construction of the dam. The protest was supported by the local civil society activists and students of Chilas city.

The protesters have warned to expand the protests across Gilgit Baltistan if their demands are not fulfilled. People have accused Pakistan and China of occupying their land for dams and mining, as per the ANI report. They alleged that Pakistan is submerging their fertile lands and snatching the employment of the local residents. The protest by the residents affected the traffic movement on the Karakoram Highway. The traffic remained suspended on the Karakoram Highway, which connects the Pakistani provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Candidates in PoK hold protest over test

Candidates have held protests against the health department over the "no arrangement" in tests conducted for 32 posts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. People protested outside Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan's residence in Gilgit Baltistan, demanding his action, ANI cited Dawn report. People claimed that the test question paper was leaked and there was no checking done during the exams on the candidates who were carrying smartphones. After the test started at a girls' college in Gilgit's Chinar Bagh region, candidates held a protest outside the examination hall claiming that the question paper was leaked. The candidates chanted slogans against the government and health officials and claimed that there were "no arrangements" for the test.

