'Pakistan Responsible For Present Afghanistan Crisis', Says Int'l Rights Group At UNHRC

Ever since the terror outfits of Afghanistan seized power in the country, following the dramatic fall of the former government, Afghanistan has been witnessing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. At the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on Monday, the Organisation for Poverty Alleviation and Development, which is an international NGO, held Pakistan completely responsible for the present humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

This came when the representative of the NGO made a remark on the report tabled by the High Commissioner for Human Rights (HCHR) Michelle Bachelet on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan.

The representative of the NGO denounced Pakistan for helping the terrorist organisation in Kabul to come to power. The report released by the HCHR highlights the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, particularly after the Taliban took control of Kabul in mid-August last year. While the decline in hostilities had seen a decrease in civilian casualties, the human rights situation for many Afghans was of profound concern as well. Bachelet also highlighted that a total of 1156 civilians had died and countless were injured after the Taliban took control of the country. The UN High Commissioner also stressed that Afghans have been facing devastating humanitarian and economic crises, with half the population suffering from extreme hunger.

Earlier, a group of emergency experts from UN agencies after a five-day visit to Afghanistan informed that more than 24 million people, or 59 percent of the Afghan population, are in extreme need of life-saving assistance in the country. Speaking about women and children's rights, Bachelet said that the Taliban regime has snatched women's rights and freedoms, with women largely excluded from doing jobs. She also mentioned the Taliban's promise to open schools for all children. After the tabling of the report, Pakistan, along with Qatar, sought the UN's help for the Taliban regime in order to address the humanitarian situation.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Representative of the official Afghan government to the UN, Dr Nasir Ahmad Andisha, claimed that the Taliban regime had once again started the cycle of violence and committed a litany of human rights violations and violations of humanitarian law with full impunity, most of which had gone unreported. He urged the international community to keep a close eye on the worsening situation in Afghanistan.

(Image: AP)

(With Inputs from ANI)