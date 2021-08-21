Pakistan Students Sing 'Salam Taliban'; Hail Terrorist Group's Violence In Afghanistan

The sympathy, the admiration for the Taliban is not just confined to the administration now but has trickled down to the masses in Pakistan as is evident from a video accessed by Republic. In the video, the students of Jamia Hafsa from Lal Masjid in Islamabad can be heard singing 'Salam Taliban' - a graphic song glorifying the violence caused by the terrorist group.

The group forced the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government to surrender by surrounding the capital city of Afghanistan-Kabul from all corners as a part of an offensive that began after the United States affirmed that it would be finally withdrawing its troops from the war-torn country.

Pakistan-Taliban nexus exposed

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be visiting Kabul on Sunday, August 22. Prior to the announcement of his visit to Kabul, Qureshi had defended the Taliban, and said,

"There was a fear that the Taliban would impose a ban on the education of girls, but it has not been happening. The Taliban announced a general amnesty and they are opening the schools and businesses. They also announced that they would not take revenge and all the measures taken by them so far were peaceful which is welcoming."

Before Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had also shown his support to the Taliban openly. He said that the Afghans had "broken the shackles of slavery" while describing the Taliban's triumph over Kabul.

It is important to mention here that Pakistan has long-standing ties with the Taliban. The country's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), played a huge role in the creation of the group during the Afghan civil war in the 1990s following the Soviet withdrawal.

Since then, the ISI has been sneakily or vocally been the terrorist group's support and has reportedly been providing it with financial resources, training, weapons, logistical support. This has been crucial to the Taliban’s ability to wage an effective insurgency against the Afghan state.