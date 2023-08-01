As the death toll in the Bajur blast climbs to 54, former Vice-President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh and the ex-Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, had a war of words over growing instances of terrorism in Pakistan. On Sunday, a massive explosion ripped through the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing at least 54 people and injuring over 200.

Following this, Saleh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and accused the Pakistan army of being the “main perpetrators” of terrorism. Chaudhry reacted to the tweet and blasted the former Afghanistan administration for looting millions of dollars “in the name of the war on terror”.

In a comprehensive tweet, Saleh recalled his time as the Director General of Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service. He stated that he had shared details about bomb-making workshops being operated in sub-urban sites within Pakistan. He further noted how the erstwhile Afghanistan government warned both the United States and NATO about the operations of such groups within Pakistan and highlighted the future risks of enabling such groups. He then went on to call Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) the “Frankenstein monster” created by the Pakistan Army and ISI and stated that these bodies are in “no moral position” to condemn the Bajur terrorist attacks.

“On several occasions during my time as Director General of the NDS, I had to share folders containing actionable intelligence on terrorist compounds & bomb-making workshops run by Tajmir, the current deputy chief of Talib's GDI in sub-urban sites within Pakistan with the ISI General Directors i.e. Gen Keyani & later on Gen. Shuja Pasha. This was part of the US/NATO mediated effort to convince or enable Pakistan to act. They naively or mis-calculatedly believed that Pakistan would act,” he wrote on X. “Actually, the Pakistani army and the ISI plus madrasa systems that trained the Taliban & celebrated the return of barbarity to Afghanistan ARE IN NO MORAL POSITION to condemn these terrorist attacks. It is their own Frankenstein Monster. It was just yesterday that the so-called Consul General of the Taliban in Peshawar openly thanked the Pakistan army and the ISI for sponsorship of the Taliban,” he added.

In a long tweet, Saleh accused the Pakistan army of being the “main culprit” and “perpetrators” of terrorism. “The US authorities knew by heart that the Afghan government was right that the Pakistan army was a culprit & perpetrator of terrorism not a recipient of its harm. Yet our fact-based analysis would be bypassed or skipped. Each time we would locate Tajmir & tell the ISI to act all that would happen subsequently was for Tajmir to change his location and contact numbers based on tips from the ISI headquarters,” he avered.

“Pakistani people If you want to be believed, then you have to swallow the truth and confess to the wrongdoing of your establishment & force them to repent for the crimes they have committed and still commit against the Afghan people. What happened in Bajur is a terrorist attack. If you want to know how these attacks happen then you have to assign a non-ISI, non-army commission to investigate the Frankenstein Monsters created over the years & even decades. Then make that report public and stop the wrong policies. Else your narrative won't be believed,” he concluded. The lethal tweet attracted a backlash from Fawad Chaudhry

Saleh and his peers looted millions of dollars: Chaudhry hits back

In a subsequent tweet, Chaudhry called the erstwhile Afghanistan administration “terrible” and stated that Saleh and his peers looted millions of dollars in the name of “war on terror”. “People will not forget your terrible reign in Kabul, you guys have looted millions of USD in the name of the war on terror, have befooled west by giving them an illusion of ‘stable Afghanistan with its own National Army’,” Chaudry wrote on X. “World has paid heavy price of your and your regimes greed and incompetence and you think blaming Pak will be enough? You must apologise to the people of Afghanistan and Pakistan and then the World for the dirty games you and your leadership spearheaded in Kabul,” he added.

Meanwhile, Saleh pointed out Pakistan’s “strategic quest” of having “parity with India” and how the country is “nowhere near” to its utopian goals. Saleh used assertions made by PTI chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan to support his argument and insisted how the conflict-stricken country is “just moving backwards”. “Mr Minister. I often avoid getting into dialogue with commentators. But let me make an exception here. As far as history tells Pakistan's strategic quest has always been reaching parity with India & being treated as a respected & responsible State in the region. Not only your country is nowhere near that aim in any sphere of life, instead, Pakistan is drifting away from what it was 70 & even 90s,” Saleh wrote on X.

“This is what your own @ImranKhanPTI says every day. As a former state minister, it may be helpful, saying it metaphorically, if you put Pakistan in front of a mirror and see what is there. You are now trying to stop TTP from reaching parity with Pakistan. Your GHQ has achieved strategic depth in Talib Afghanistan, right? It is so stinky & so shameful that you can't even recognize it & associate yourselves with your own "boys".Can you ?” he added.

Saleh insisted that the ex-Pakistan minister should listen to the PTI chief who frequently talks about violence in the country. “If I am wrong please listen to @ImranKhanPTI who speaks repeatedly on violation of "chadur & parda" by your proud Khakis. Pakistan indeed has a massive potential to be a respected state but not with the current mindset & alliance with terrorism,” he concluded.

Saleh’s response was a jab at Pakistan’s current grave situation. While India is among the booming economies in the world. The Cash-strapped neighbouring nation is struggling with worst economic crisis since country's formation and political turmoil.