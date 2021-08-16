After the Ashraf Ghani-led government was dissolved, Pakistan's National Security Committee convened on Monday, August 16, to assess the ramifications of the current scenario. Chaired by Pakistan PM Imran Khan, the meeting witnessed the participation of civil and military leaders including DG ISI Faiz Hameed and Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi's recent tweets suggests that Pakistan will recognise the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. This comes amid anticipation that nations including China and Iran will also recognise the new Afghan administration.

Today’s meeting with a political delegation of Afghanistan’s leaders led by Muhammad Younas Qanooni, all of whom have a vital stake in the country’s future, took place at an extremely critical time. Our ultimate objective is a peaceful, united, democratic, stable & prosperous 🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/YFgD0LKmP8 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 16, 2021

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Chairs meet

In a series of tweets, Shah noted, "It is imp that we closely coordinate our next steps for the benefit of Afghanistan and the region. There is clear international convergence in support of peace & reconciliation process & it is critical for Afghanistan leaders to unite for an inclusive & comprehensive political settlement.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi commits support to Afghanistan

Pakistan's position is crystal clear that the only way ahead is through a negotiated political settlement, said Qureshi. Pakistan doesn't want Afghanistan's civil conflict to continue and want the Afghan people to prosper, not just survive. He stated, "Pakistan is very clear on our position: we believe that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward. We do not wish to see a continued cycle of civil war & want the people of Afghanistan to thrive, not simply survive."

Committing Pakistan's constructive and facilitative role in Afghanistan, Pakistan Foreign Minister said, "We hope that all Afghan leaders work together in the supreme national interest of the country & Pakistan will continue to play a constructive and facilitative role. The int’l community must remain engaged with Afghanistan." "Pakistan is committed to continuing playing a positive role for regional peace and stability. To this end, with the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan is extending full cooperation to foreign missions, int’l orgs & media outlets for temp relocation/repatriation of staff. Our mission in Kabul is fully functional and providing consular services with a special facilitation cell established at the Interior Ministry.," he added.

As the Taliban attacked Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his associates fled the country, reportedly to Tajikistan.

Picture Credit: @SMQureshiPTI/Twitter