The National Resistance Forces have alleged that it was a Pakistani chopper that bombed Northern Alliance Spokesperson Fahim Dashty on Sunday. Confirming Pakistan's role in the Taliban's growing offensive in Panjshir, the NRF claimed on Tuesday, that Fahim Dashty was bombed by a Pakistani Air Force chopper while he was on his way back home.

The Northern Alliance, which has been putting a tough fight against the insurgent group in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, claims to have concrete evidence to prove Pakistan's involvement in Sunday's attack.

The Northern Alliance Spokesperson, who had given many interviews to Republic Media Network over the last week, was killed after a helicopter attacked his house on Sunday. As per sources, senior members of the Afghan national resistance front were killed in the stand-off with the Taliban. The anti-Taliban front also lost Resistance leader Ahmad Massoud's nephew General Sahib Abdul Wudod Zara in the dastardly attack by the militant group in cahoots with Pakistan.

Fahim Dashty was serving as the spokesman of the National Resistance Front. Just a day prior to his death, Dashty had issued a statement claiming that the Taliban has been wiped from the Panjshir Valley and at least 1,000 terrorists had been trapped due to roadblocks.

Pakistan Air Force aiding Taliban?

Amid intense fighting between the resistance forces and the Taliban, Republic Media Network had on Monday accessed visuals showing Pakistani helicopters and commandos aiding the Taliban to attack the Panjshir. The visuals showed Taliban fighters and Pakistan's forces taking control of the choppers.

In addition, Pakistan's ISI has also supported the Taliban as fighting intensifies in the Panjshir Valley. Earlier, the Taliban claimed to 'completely capture' Panjshir. Taking to Twitter, Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah claimed that, "Panjshir province, the last stronghold of the mercenary enemy, was completely conquered."