Pakistani Forces Clash With Afghan Protestors At Chaman Border Shut By Taliban

Amid the ongoing troop withdrawal in Afghanistan, Pakistani forces on Friday, August 13, clashed with Afghan protestors at the Chaman border. According to local media reports, the people from Afghanistan demonstrated against the closure of the border area by the Taliban after which they were fired upon by the forces.

Earlier, hundreds of Afghans started protesting when a 56-year-old Afghan traveller died of a heart attack while waiting to enter Afghanistan. He was waiting under the extreme heat for hours at the Chaman-Spin Boldak border. After his death, the local people carried the body to the Pakistani government's office and demanded the reopening of the border to take his body into the country. After receiving no response from the Pakistani officials, they started firing stones at the forces. In response, the security forces started firing tear gas and charged the protesters with batons to disperse them. However, no injuries were reported.

Taliban offensive in Afghanistan

Taliban have been acquiring the major provincial cities in Afghanistan since the withdrawal of USA troops from the country. The growing power of the Taliban in Afghanistan has created fear among the locals as well as the stationed diplomats in the country. On August 6, the Taliban had announced the closing of the border after Islamabad ended the visa-free travel option for the people of Afghanistan.



Last month, they also captured the Chaman crossing as an attack against Afghan government forces. Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing in Afghanistan is the second busiest entry point and also the main commercial way to Pakistan. Around 900 trucks used to pass through the border on a daily basis before the seizure.

Taliban take control over Kandahar and Herat

The seizure of Kandahar and Herat is a major development favouring the Taliban who have already taken over 12 out of 34 provincial capitals in the country. Over the past few weeks, Talibani fighters have managed to seize several cities, including key buildings such as the governor's office. The militant group has also freed several prisoners as they continue their offensive. Due to the deteriorating condition in the country and out of fear of the Taliban's brutality, several citizens have fled their homes in search of safer places.

(Image Credits: AP)