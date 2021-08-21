Revealing its true colours, Pakistan has once again proved that they are supporting the Taliban, who have started an offensive against Afghan people after capturing Afghanistan's capital city Kabul. Recently, visuals of ISI chief have emerged with the Taliban.

As per the pictures circulated on social media platforms, Pakistan's Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence, Faiz Hameed is seen with the Taliban leadership offering prayers led by Taliban Imam.

The viral images also include Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Sheikh Abdul Hakim, who is the Taliban's former shadow chief justice.

This development comes at a time when reports suggest that Pakistan will be the first guest country of the Taliban-captured Afghanistan. Reportedly, Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit Kabul on Sunday, August 22, to facilitate negotiations between the Taliban and Hazara & Tajik leaders.

Pakistan Openly Supports Taliban

On Friday, Pakistan Army held a meet and greet session with the Taliban terrorists at the border areas. The bonhomie display shows Pakistan's open support to the insurgents.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the Taliban have broken 'the shackles of slavery' comparing them to liberators.

After the Taliban captured Kabul, the climate minister of Pakistan, Zartaj Gul Wazir tweeted (now deleted): "India gets an appropriate gift for its Independence Day”.

As per Republic sources, Pakistan-based terror organisations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi assisted the Taliban to take over Kabul.

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the families of the Taliban live in Pakistan.

In 2015, former Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf had said that its intelligence cultivated the Taliban.

'Pakistan aiding Taliban'

Speaking to Republic TV, Director general of Kabul News Television Ghulam Jelani Zwak said that Pakistan is aiding the Taliban to spread terrorism in Afghanistan. "They have given sanctuary, military, intelligence and logistic support to the Taliban. So Pakistan is happy with the situation," he had said. He also alleged that Islamabad uses terrorism as a tool in foreign policies.

(Image Credits: @MajorPoonia-Twitter/AP)