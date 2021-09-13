Pakistan's Oxygen Demand Exceeding Production Capacity Amid COVID 4th Wave, POL Tells Govt

As Pakistan is currently battling with the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak, on Sunday the local media reported that Pakistan is seeing a rise in demands of medical oxygen in the hospitals. Pakistan Oxygen Limited (POL), the nation's oxygen manufacturing enterprise, revealed its incapacity to satisfy the growing demand for oxygen in a letter to hospitals.

Though POL is now running three existing facilities in Karachi and Lahore, still, they are inadequate to meet the supply demand. According to ANI, the letter which is sent to hospitals states, “This is to bring to your attention that amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resultant high demand for oxygen from hospitals across the country, Pakistan Oxygen Limited (POL) is operating all three of its existing plants at Karachi and Lahore to their maximum stated capacity. Yet, the demand for oxygen continues to increase."

POL has further said that they have no control over the circumstances. POL even informed that they are dealing with the situation to their fullest capacity and ability. "This is a situation beyond our control," POL added. POL has requested that hospitals should proceed with some alternative oxygen arrangements. POL even said that although they are doing every possible thing to deal with the hospital emergency, yet, they are unable to satisfy this rising demand while functioning properly to their fullest capacity.

COVID cases in Pakistan

As per a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Asad Umar stated on Twitter that Islamabad has been the first city in Pakistan to completely vaccinate half of the city's citizens who are at the age of 15 and older. The minister further stated on Sunday by the tweet that over 71 per cent of people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination in Islamabad.

Islamabad has become the first city in Pakistan to have at least 50% of its eligible population (15 years & older) fully vaccinated. 71% of Islamabad eligible population has recieved atleast 1 dose. Need to see an acceleration of second dose in other cities — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 12, 2021

According to Gulf News, the COVID-19 positive rate was relatively less than 6% for the second time in a row on Sunday. As per the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,153 individuals were tested positive out of 57,792 COVID tests were done in the past 24 hours, which indicates that the positive rate has decreased to 5.45%. The positive rate was 5.50 per cent a day before, and this is considerable development in the coronavirus scenario in the nation. This is attributable to the Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) or coronavirus restrictions enforced in 24 high-risk areas.

In the last 24 hours, the total number of daily fatalities has decreased by 58, according to NCOC data. Whereas the nation is also exhibiting signs of recovery, with 3,797 people recovering from COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)