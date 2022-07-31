Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov refused to meet Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan, claimed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary in a scathing attack on the ruling Sharif government. Speaking at a presser on Saturday, Chaudhary said Lavrov did not agree to meet Bhutto due to his "unpopularity." In a bruising remark, the PTI said: "The (Pak) Foreign Minister is on an internship and no one knows him."

For the unversed, Bhutto led the delegation to Tashkent, Uzbekistan for the SCO Foreign Ministers' Convention held from July 28 to 29. The 33-year-old son of former Pakistani PM Benazir Bhutto met with all his counterparts of other member states of the SCO Group, including Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and China, except External Affairs Ministers of India and Russia, according to Pakistani media reports, citing Islamabad.

Bilawal met with Lavrov 'informally': Report

According to The Express Tribune reports, citing official sources, the Pakistani FM met with his Russian counterpart "informally" over dinner at the SCO convention. This happened before the one-to-one meeting to deliberate on bilateral relations was suspended due to time constraints. Reportedly, the tentative meeting had to be cancelled as it possibly delayed Lavrov's departure from the Uzbek capital. The dissolved meeting would have been the first high-level talks between Russia and Pakistan since the political shuffle in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention that previously, the ousted Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan visited Moscow just days ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The meeting was the heart of the controversy, drawing sharp criticism from the US. As per The Express Tribune, Khan wanted to pursue an independent foreign policy that focused necessarily on strengthening bonds with Moscow. Khan, who was removed from office after a no-confidence vote, accused Washington of influencing the process of his voting, a claim that was supported by Russian officials as well.

Lavrov met EAM Jaishankar

In contrast to this, Lavrov held discussion with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar during the SCO FM Summit. After the meeting the EAM stated that his bilateral discussions with Lavrov on the sidelines of the SCO Summit were "useful." It is pertinent to mention that EAM Jaishankar did not hold bilateral talks with his Pakistani and Chinese counterparts Bilawal Bhutto and Wang Yi, respectively while both were present at the SCO FMs Summit.

(Image: AP)