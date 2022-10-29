Pakistan’s Removal From FATF ‘Grey List’ Does Not Mean It's Immune To Scrutiny, Says MEA

The recent removal of Pakistan from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Grey List has prompted a response from India’s Ministry of External Affairs. Highlighting the fact that Pakistan's removal from the list does not mean that the country is immune to scrutiny, India stated that the international community through various counter-terrorism platforms in addition to the FATF process, is continuing to scrutinize countries.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma stated in an interview with the ANI that India continues to maintain a vigil on Pakistan-based terror outfits.

"FATF process also has certain continuity. Once you're off the grey list, doesn't mean you're not under scrutiny,” he said. Adding to the prospect of maintaining surveillance on Pakistan, he said, “We, of course, have maintained our vigil and we'll continue in future.”

Counter-terrorism is ‘not about numbers or statistics’

Iterating that India will be keeping a diligent tab on the rise of terrorism after Pakistan's removal from the FATF grey list, Verma said that counter-terrorism is not about numbers or statistics, but about humans. He further said that India kept “counter-terrorism on top of our agenda.”

India is set to have a signature event in December during its presidency of the UN Security Council. Talking about the objective of the UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting held in Mumbai, Secretary Sanjay Verma said, “The purpose of this is to evolve, to keep going forward on the counter-terrorism narrative, to share experiences, work towards common standards.”

Each country is monitored by the UN even after FATF delisting

Meanwhile, the Senior Legal Officer at the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), Svetlana Martynova said on Saturday that all nations are continuously monitored by the UN bodies to ensure their compliance with the security council resolutions. This includes the UNSC resolution on counter-terrorism.

Svetlana’s remark was in response to a question on how the UN ensures compliance in countering terrorism in countries like Pakistan.

“Each country is monitored by us for its compliance with UNSC resolutions on all topics, including countering the financing of terrorism, assessment and its compliance on our side continue,” she said. She stated further that the vigil is kept in the form of country visits and desk reviews, and that the monitoring and analysis are continuous.

India will be heading the Counter-Terrorism Committee until the end of this year. The two-day UNSC CTC meeting in India marks the first time since 2015, that the Committee has convened outside United Nations Headquarters in New York. The UN Counter-Terrorism Committee is tasked with monitoring the implementation of measures to enhance nations’ legal and institutional counter-terrorism abilities, locally and internationally.

(With agency inputs)