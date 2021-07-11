Pak's Envoy To Afghanistan Warns Of Deploying Militias Against Taliban Amid Security Issue

Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, on July 10 warned that deployment of militias against Taliban could make things worse in Afghanistan. According to Geo News, veteran warlord Ismail Khan - whose forces helped topple the Taliban in 2001 - vowed to back government forces fighting against the group. The former Mujahideen leader and senior member of Jamaat-e-Islami party urged party members to rise up in arms as the Taliban continued to make advances in parts of the country and closed in on his Herat stronghold in the west.

Following Ismail's comments, Mansoor, however, warned that this could make things worse. He said that more international cooperation was needed in support of President Ashraf Ghani's government, which he said was a "legitimate government at the moment in Afghanistan". Mansoor even expressed concern that a worsening situation in Afghanistan could trigger a fresh wave of refugees crossing into Pakistan.

"All the countries, the international community, have to extend all possible support to Afghanistan in dealing with the security challenges," Mansoor said.

Taliban calls China 'friendly country'

As the Taliban has gained control of a majority of Afghanistan territory, the militant group, on the other hand, has called China its “friend” and further assured the safety of Chinese investors and workers in the country. In an interview with South China Morning Post, the Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen assured Beijing that it would not host Uyghur Islamic militants from the volatile Xinjiang province, which is a major worry for the Chinese government. Shaheen also said that the Taliban is hoping to talk to Beijing about investing in reconstruction work “as soon as possible”.

"We have been to China many times and we have good relations with them," Suhail told SCMP, recalling the few meetings hosted by China in the past for Taliban delegations.

"China is a friendly country and we welcome it for reconstruction and developing Afghanistan," he said adding that "If (the Chinese) have investments, of course, we will ensure their safety," Shaheen said.

Further, Shaheen even said that the Taliban would also prevent al-Qaeda or any other terrorist group from operating there. It is worth noting that his comments came as the Taliban made territorial gains in the war-torn country amid the withdrawal of the US forces. China, on the other hand, has already evacuated 210 of its nationals from Afghanistan by a chartered flight this week. It is concerned that under Taliban rule, Afghanistan will become a hub for the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

Meanwhile, China has also asked its close ally Pakistan to step up cooperation to contain the security risks in the war-torn country following the withdrawal of the foreign forces. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier this week said that China and Pakistan need to defend regional peace together. Yi added that the problems in Afghanistan are practical challenges that China and Pakistan both face, especially the expansion of both international and regional terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies)



