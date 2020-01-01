Amid Historic Conservation Effort, Palau Becomes First Nation To Ban Reef-toxic Sunscreen

Island nation Palau which is situated in Oceania has banned reef-toxic sunscreens, which came into effect on January 1 as the nation introduced strict environmental steps to protect one of the world's largest marine sanctuaries.

As the new law was implemented, President Tommy Remengesau said that they have to take steps to protect the environment as it is the nest of life and without it nobody in Palau can survive. Palau is situated in the western Pacific and is equidistant from Australia and Japan. It is known for its marine life and is also renowned for being among the world's best diving destinations.

Violaters to be fined US$ 1,000

Remengesau said that the scientific reports prove that the chemicals found in most sunscreens were toxic to corals, even in small doses. Palau's popular diving hotspots are always packed with tourists and the authorities are concerned that the chemicals would harm the reefs to a large extent. It has now being incorporated that any reef-toxic sunscreen imported or sold in Palau will be seized and the owners will be penalized US$ 1,000 from New Year's Day. The President said that when science has warned that the use of sunscreens is damaging the coral reefs, fish populations, and other marine life, then people and visitors should take note of it and follow it strictly.

Chemicals affect marine life: Reports

He added that toxic sunscreen chemicals have been found throughout Palau's critical habitats, and in the tissues of numerous specimens. He said that his government doesn't mind Palau being the first nation to ban the product. With better education and awareness, more jurisdictions will have the confidence to take this necessary action, he opined. Along with the new laws, Palau’s much talked marine sanctuary act came into effect on January 1, closing 80 percent of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to fishing and other marine activities including mining and shark finning. Remengesau said that the plan is very ambitious and a worthy goal for Palau's future. It restricts commercial fishing in about 500,000 square kilometers (190,000 square miles) of the ocean.

