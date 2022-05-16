Palestine: Brother Of Military Commander Dies After Getting Injured In Gun Battle

A Palestinian gunman, who was the brother of a prominent militant, died a day after getting injured in clashes with Israeli troops. Daoud Zubeidi was wounded as he battled the Israeli military in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday. After being admitted to a local hospital, he was transferred to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where he was sedated and kept on a respirator. But a day later, he succumbed to his injuries, as reported by the Associated Press.

As he was in the Haifa hspotal, the Al-Quds Brigades read out in a statement saying, "Any harm to the life of Daoud Al-Zubeidi will open the fire of hell in the face of the occupation.”

40-year-old Daoud Zubeidi was the brother of a notorious terror chief and Gilboa prison escapee Zakaria Zubeidi. Zakaria, a senior commander in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, was involved in multiple terror attacks during the Second Intifada. On Friday, his brother Daoud became one of the 13 Palestinians, who were killed in a gun battle. Notably, Israel also lost one military commander- 47-year-old Noam Raz.

Daoud, the brother of infamous terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi was shot by the IDF in Jenin today in a battle. Zakaria is the former Jenin chief of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades. Unfortunately the terrorist scumbag, was was transferred to a hospital in Israel 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/Qi0q99V5n4 — Eretz Israel (@EretzIsrael) May 13, 2022

Israel increases raid on West Bank

The Israeli military has increased its raids in the West Bank in weeks following a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis that have killed nearly 20 people. At least 30 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing raids, including Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The veteran journalist died on Wednesday after being shot in the head. Her death has triggered global outrage, including amongst Palestinians who have taken the opportunity to highlight Israel’s excessive use of force.

Abu Akleh was shot in her face whilst she was reporting on an IDF raid on a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin, West Bank. Initially, Israel had shared a video of Palestinian gunmen shooting indiscriminately and said that it was “likely” that Akleh was killed by one of them. However, the clip was quickly debunked by sleuths and investigators.

Who was Shireen Abu Akleh?

A Palestine-American, Shirin Abu Akleh was a well-known face in the Middle East for her remarkable coverage of the harsh realities of Israel's military occupation. Born in Bethelem, Akleh often shared her own experiences as a Palestinian journalist on the frontlines. She was brought up in Jerusalem and moved to America later. Akleh relocated to east Jerusalem and the West Bank where she lived and worked.

