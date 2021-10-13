Palestinian PM Says Improving Humanitarian State Not Alternative To Political Solution

Improving the humanitarian situation in the conflict zones can't be an alternative to a political solution, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday. The PM made the remarks during a meeting with Alire Grubbs, the US Agency for International Development Mission Director for West Bank and Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the PM's office. The statement comes amid violent conflicts between Palestinians and Israeli forces West Bank region.

It is worth mentioning that at least 74 Palestinians were said to be brutally injured on October 9 after clashes erupted with Israeli forces in the south of Nablus city, where the Jewish settlement is being illegally built. As per Xinhua, PM Shtayyeh emphasised the need for a political solution in order to ensure humanitarian development. "Without reaching a political framework to in the Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state, economic difficulties will keep repeating," the PM said in a statement.

The Palestinian PM also highlighted the need for assistance programs in a bid to "aid efforts...linked to development" that would enable the Palestinians to build a stronger economy for establishing a state. For the unknown, peace talks between Israel and Palestine came to halt after March 2014, following which both the nations engaged in frequent violent conflicts over Israeli settlements in the West Bank and recognition of the Palestinian state. As of May 2021, Israeli forces and Palestinian armed group Hamas launched rocket and mortar attacks on each other heavily damaging life and property.

UNRWA rebuild dilapidated homes of May conflict victims

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for the Palestinian refugees in the Near East has begun reconstruction of homes that were destroyed in the Israel-Gaza Conflict in May. "The process includes 1200 Palestinian Refugee families who have left their homes with severe damage and unable to return to them due to massive destruction," UNRWA Commissioner-General Phillipe Lazzarini said at the news conference and was quoted by Xinhua. The violent confrontation has left around 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis dead, besides damaging property worth millions.

Clashes continue to erupt in flashpoint West Bank

Three months into the ceasefire, Israel and Palestine have often engaged in minor clashes along the West Bank region. Frequent skirmishes along the Gaza perimeter fence were at pinnacle on August 21 when hundreds of Palestinians were involved in violent conflicts with the Israeli security personnel, UN special ambassador to Middle East Peace Process; Tor Wennesland said at a press briefing last week. Similar protests broke out on September 8th when about 100 Palestinians were injured in Nablus after a violent tussle with Israeli Forces. According to Sputnik, the Palestinians launched rallies in groups to demonstrate support to prisoners in Israeli jails.

Image: AP/ @MUNSECCONF_Twitter