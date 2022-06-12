Palestinian President Abbas Holds Discussions With US Officials Ahead Of Joe Biden's Visit

Palestinian de-facto President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday held a meeting with an official US delegation in the de-facto regional capital of Ramallah. The meeting came ahead of American President Joe Biden’s scheduled meeting to Israel and the region of the West Bank. Notably, the American delegation consisted of Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr.

During the meeting, Palestinian president Abbas called on the US officials to remove Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) from the list of terrorist organisations. Furthermore, Mahmoud Abbas demanded the reopening of the US consulate. In addendum, the Arab leader also urged the U.S. side to work on reopening the closed offices of the PLO in Washington, noting that the PLO “is committed to the peace process and stopping all unilateral actions.”

NEA A/S Barbara Leaf & DAS Hady Amr met with President Abbas to discuss the U.S.-Palestinian relationship, U.S. assistance to Palestinians, deepening ties, + how Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve equal measures of freedom, security & prosperity. pic.twitter.com/07BDIhjuEN — U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) June 11, 2022

Violence continues to resurge in West Bank

This comes as violence in the West Bank spiralled in recent times. Earlier last week, a Palestinian teen has been gunned down by Israeli forces during a clash at a West Bank refugee camp, the region’s health ministry informed. Since March, West Bank has seen an uptick in violence, prompting Jewish troops to conduct regular raids in the area. In a clash, a 17-year-old, who was identified as Odeh Mohammed Odeh was shot in the chest, following which he was admitted to a local hospital in the administrative capital Ramallah. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the boy reportedly had a “bullet wound on the chest” and was taken to Palestine Medical Complex. At the hospital, “doctors tried to save his life, but he died of as a result of a very critical injury,” the non-governmental organisation was quoted. Since the start of the year, Palestinian Authorities have reported the death of over 70 residents in multiple clashes with the "enemy" sides. Notably, Odeh was the fourth Palestinian to be gunned down by Israeli troops in the past two days.

West Bank is a landlocked sliver of land which is bordered by Jordan and Israel. While Israel occupied the area in 1967, Palestinians claim it to be their own. The West Bank also includes the area of East Jerusalem, which is one of the key areas of contention owing to its religious importance.

