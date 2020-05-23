Palestinian President Cuts Security Ties With Israel And United States

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has reportedly cut all security ties with Israel and the United States after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to annex the Jewish settlements in the West Bank region, which international organization deems illegal. The cut of security cooperation between Palestine and Israel was confirmed by Israeli media on May 23. The Palestinian officials have provided little or no information about the halting of security ties with Tel Aviv and Washington but told the press that they have started to withdraw forces from 'Area B' which is under Israeli security control but is inhabited by Palestinian people.

According to Palestinian media, Abbas made the announcement during an emergency meeting in the city of Ramallah wherein he said that the State of Palestine and the Palestine Liberation organization were “absolved of all agreements and understandings” with American and Israeli governments, including the security ones. He further said that the Israeli occupation authority would have to shoulder all responsibilities and obligations in front of the international community as "occupying power" over the territory of the occupied state of Palestine.

Palestine-Isreal conflict

Tensions in the region rose after the United States shifted its embassy to Jerusalem, which received international condemnation. The United States in January this year offered a peace deal, which gave Isreal the Palestinian territories that are currently occupied by Jewish settlers. The deal was rejected by Palestine who said that they will no longer recognize the United States as a mediator in the peace process. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu regained power after cracking a deal with opposition and vowed to annex parts of Palestine as promised earlier during the election campaign. The new deal between Netanyahu and his principal opposition Benny Grantz will see both the leaders occupying the chair of the prime minister of 18 months each.

