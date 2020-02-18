Palestinians Protest Through Dawn Prayers Against Israel And United States

Thousands of Palestinians gathered near the Al-Nasir mosque in Nablus' victory square to protest against the United States and Israel. According to reports, people gathered after the Fajr (dawn) prayers on February 14 in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, forsaking their usual protest sites where they risk arrest. Protesters, while talking to the press, said that people gathered near the mosque during morning prayers to convey their message through mass expressions of faith.

As per reports, another protester attending the mass rally on Friday morning said that this is the most peaceful way to get the message out. Protesters were shouting slogans like 'For the sake of God, we have risen up'. Reports suggest, the people began heeding calls on Facebook and other social media platform to attend the rally, what is being called as the 'Great Fajr Campaign'. The protest came days after the United States proposed the new peace deal between Israel and Palestine.

US 'peace' deal

Numbers grew after the campaign gained support from Hamas and Fatah, two main political parties in Palestine. The new peace deal or the Middle East Plan was rejected by the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who while appearing before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) said that the plan was Trump's gift to Israel.

Trump released his Middle East plan on January 28 in Washington in the presence of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the proposed plan, Israel would get authority over West bank Jewish Settlements including Jerusalem as its capital. On the other hand, Palestine would get a state with a West Bank village east of Jerusalem as its capital but only if it fulfills certain conditions. The US cannot be the sole mediator, Abbas said rejecting the traditional US role in seeking to broker an end to the conflict and calling for an international conference.

(With inputs from agencies)