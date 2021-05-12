Palestinians Criticise Twitter, Instagram For 'censoring' Their Posts Amid Crisis

Amid the latest escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Palestinians have denounced what they are calling ‘censorship’ of social media giants including Instagram and Twitter. Palestinian activists, journalists or people who have lived in Gaza have been using social media as an indispensable tool to raise awareness regarding the situation on the ground, the impact of tensions on the civilians who are trapped. Till now according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health Gaza, at least 56 Palestinians have lost their lives in the violence between both sides, including 14 children with 335 getting injured.

However, amid the crisis, several people had flagged Twitter and Instagram either suspending accounts of activists or restricting their posts regarding the violence in the region that dramatically escalated in the recent weeks. Following the backlash, both Instagram and Twitter blamed the ‘censoring’ of the posts by Palestinians on technical glitches. Several Palestinians had resorted to social media to protest against the pending evictions.

Reportedly, 7amleh, a nonprofit focused on social media by Monday had already received at least 200 complaints about the deleted posts and suspended accounts related to the Sheikh Jarrah, a Jerusalem neighbourhood. But, Instagram apologised to the users who were subjected to abrupt deletion of their posts and said suppression was not their intent. In a joint statement, 7amleh, Access Now, and other digital rights groups called on Twitter and Instagram to use "transparent and coherent moderation policies.” Hind Khoudary, a Palestinian journalist with over 18,000 followers on social media said she is "still censored".

Israel-Palestine conflict

The latest escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict is the outcome of months of rising tensions even though it has been in place for several decades. While the conflict is nearly 100-years-old, tensions are usually high between Israel and Palestinians that live in East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank. While Gaza is ruled by a Palestinian militant group called Hamas that has retaliated to Israel several times, Israel and Egypt have a stronghold on Gaza borders that prohibit entry of weapons to Hamas.

Thins drastically escalated since the start of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in mid-April this year with nightly clashed between Israeli police and Palestinians that have now turned into a more dramatic and fatal airstrike exchange. The threatened eviction of some Palestinian families living in East Jerusalem has also fueled the rising anger among Palestinians. Even though civilians and militant casualties have continued to rise, there are a number of issues that still keep Israel and Palestine at odds including the fate of Palestinian refugees, Jewish settlements in the occupied West bank among others.

We call on Israeli authorities to immediately halt forced evictions in the neighborhood of #SheikhJarrah & end the ongoing forced displacement of Palestinians from East Jerusalem. https://t.co/OEM35Akuok — Amnesty International (@amnesty) May 11, 2021

Image credits: AP/Pixabay