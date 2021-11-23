Palestinians Demand Return Of 90 Corpses Withheld By Israel As 'bargaining Chips'

Dozens of Palestinians rallied in the West Bank city of Jenin, demanding the release of at least 90 corpses withheld in Israeli morgues in a bid to be used as 'bargaining chips'. Apart from the 90 bodies, Israel has also buried 254 others in numbered graveyards, Xinhua reported quoting the director of the Palestinian right group Jerusalem Legal Aid Center, Issam Arouri. According to Palestinian observers, Israel is withholding the bodies to use them in future prisoner swap deals.

It is to mention that a senior Hamas official on 9 November, claimed that Israel has turned down an offer to recieve information about the condition of 4 Israelis held in the Gaza Strip in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners. As per the Jerusalem Post, the offer was related to Israel through Egypt brokered deal, which was once carried out in 2011. The alleged rejection comes at the heels of Egyptian General Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel's assertions about a potential long-term ceasefire, including a prisoner exchange deal.

Over 50 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces

While efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Palestine continue, as many as 57 Palestinians sustained grave injuries after skirmishes broke out with Israeli troops in Al- Issawiya near Jerusalem on 17 November. Several injured suffered tear gas burns launched by the Israeli military, ANI reported citing Qudsnet.

Meanwhile, sporadic clashes between the nations have left hundreds injured and many killed. Earlier, in May the two countries got into massive violence outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque which injured hundreds of people from both sides including many deaths. The fight which lasted for several consecutive days is considered one of the deadliest clashes between Israel and Palestine. For decades both the countries have shared odd relations, and due to the incessant war, the situation is continuously worsening.

What is the conflict between Israel and Palestine?

The conflict between Israel and Palestine ranges from land and religious issues. The central cause has remained a piece of land along the Jordan River's west side, which is home to more than two million Palestinian Arabs that are under the control of the Israeli military and self-limited rule. The land is also home to nearly 4 lakh Israeli Jews, living in 132 settlements built by Jerusalem. Frequent clashes have frequently broken in the area as the problems remain unresolved with both sides fuelling the tensions.

