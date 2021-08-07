Panama & Colombia Agree To Patrol Migrant Routes, Paving Way For A Safe Passage To US

The authorities of Panama and Colombia announced to allow the movement of migrants who are mainly transiting from the Darien Gap that marks the border between the two countries. On Saturday, August 7, foreign ministers of both the countries announced to set a maximum limit for the migrants entering the Panama border. However, the exact figures have not yet been decided, the officials asserted it would be determined at a meeting in Colombia, positively by Monday. According to the officials, about 49,000 migrants have crossed the Colombian region through the deadly jungle-clad gap in the last year. The official record also said that 16 per cent of the migrants who came to Panama are either children or in their youth.

Officials from both countries agreed to patrol on migrants route

The officials also stressed upon the rising violence against the migrants who are crossing through the dangerous paths. The criminal gangs rob migrants and traffic drugs through the roadless area. Officials agreed to patrol on these routes and assured prosecution of the gangs involved in the loot. While reacting to the rising crime against the migrants, Panama’s Foreign Minister, Erika Mouynes said that the recent move would ensure their safety and security. "The goal is to set “a number of migrants that can be received in a safe manner on the Panamanian side," said Mouynes. While Vice President of Colombia Marta Lucía Ramírez de Rincón said, "We do not want these migrants to risk their lives, neither do we want them to pass through Darien, where we know there are so many risks." While the officials asserted that the recent rains have made the crossing even more dangerous, they appealed to citizens not to cross the border. Santiago Paz, who works in the area for the UN International Organization for Migration said that the situation is really worrisome as crossing the jungle during the dry season is dangerous, as there is no facility for drinking water and also there are no arrangements for sanitation.

No effort to deport the migrants

According to a report by AP, officials from both countries made little effort to deport them as it would be too costly to fly so many home. There has been a sharp rebound in the number of migrants from last year, when pandemic restrictions reduced mobility for locals and migrants alike. Local officials estimate that more than 10,000 migrants have massed recently in Necocli, a Colombian city that has become a bottleneck on the global migrant trail that winds through South and Central America, and on to Mexico and then the U.S. southern border.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP