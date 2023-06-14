Panama Canal Affected By 'unusual Drought', Dip In Global Trade Anticipated

Why you’re reading this: A groundbreaking drought would be affecting the Panama Canal’s water supply. This would lead to more problems in global trading and business. The authorities have imposed surcharge and weight limits on ships traversing the key global trade route, as per the Panama Canal Authority.

3 things you need to know:

The canal was built from 1904 to 1914 by the United States. It had sole control over the channel across the Panamanian isthmus until 1979.

The Panamanian government fully took control of the channel at the end of 1999.

The Panama Canal is a vital conduit for shipping between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans and because of drought, the situation has become worse.

What is happening at Panama Canal?

Panama has been currently gripped by drought, and water levels in at least one of those reservoirs, Gatun Lake, have been dropping rapidly. Ships have been moving in the Panama Canal through a lock system, in which water from several freshwater reservoirs has been used to float the massive cargo vessels overland. The lake’s diminishing water has been supplying water to the nearby region, including Panama City.

Why does the Panama Canal matter?

The Panama Canal has been a significant spot for traders and shipping between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. It has helped vessels bypass the treacherous journey around the tip of South America, known as Cape Horn. Shipping companies have been largely moving goods and commodities from Asia to ports on the United States' east coast.

What measures authorities are taking?

According to CNN, the water levels of the lake have been forecasted to hit historic lows in July. The Panama Canal Authority has warned that the start of El Niño “could worsen” drought conditions. The said authorities have been prompted to implement water-saving measures and have imposed strict draft restrictions. The statement published by Panama Authorities says, “The climatic emergency decreed by the Panamanian National Government reinforces what the Panama Canal has been stating regarding the reality of a shortage of fresh water.”

What is El Nino?

It is a natural process in the tropical Pacific Ocean. In the process, it would bring warmer-than-average temperatures. This year, El Nino has been expected to increase global temperatures and could push 2023 or 2024 to be the warmest year on record, as per a CNN report.

How neighbours have reacted to the situation?

As the situation in the Panama Canal has worsened, regional neighbours have sought opportunities to compete with it. In 2014, Nicaragua (a country in Central America) announced the start of work on a multi-billion dollar shipping canal, however, it has not yet been materialised. Notably, this year, the Mexican government has declared a plan to develop a corridor straddling a narrow isthmus in southern Mexico. The plan has included a freight rail train stretching from the Pacific to the Gulf of Mexico.