Panama Authorities Detain 1,700 Migrants In La Penita Jungle After Coronavirus Detection

Over 1,700 immigrants have been detained in jungle camps by the Panama authorities while trying to illegally enter the United States. As per reports, the migrants were detained after COVID-19 infection was detected among them.

The community has been held at La Penita, near the Colombian border, in facilities designed to detain about 200, international media reported. Furthermore, the Red Cross personnel had to reportedly vacate the site to be put under quarantine after a local police officer who succumbed to the deadly infection because of the exposure.

Read: US Immigration Agency Extends Legal Stay Of Non-immigrants Workers

An official, on condition of anonymity, told a leading US media outlet that at least 17 migrants tested positive for the novel coronavirus and had to be isolated within the camp. The Colombia and Panama border has served as the corridor for illegal immigration to the US for years.

As per reports, at over three temporary border check posts, some of the migrants are provided with the basic amenities such as meals, pharmacy supplies, hygienic drinking water by the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) such as the UNICEF and the Red Cross. It was at La Penita that the authorities detected cluster infection.

Read: Calif. To Give Cash To Immigrants Hurt By Virus

Sweeping measures

With over 4,273 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 120 fatalities, the government of Panama had earlier announced strict quarantine measures that reportedly allowed people to do essential movement for up to two hours at a time each day.

In another revised guideline, it reportedly declared that men will be allowed to go out to the supermarket on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, whereas the women could go out on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Sundays, however, would be a total lockdown.

Security Minister Juan Pino, while speaking at a press briefing, said that the guidelines were introduced to protect human lives and reduce casualties. A new $6 million Panama City hospital, which will solely serve coronavirus patients, was also inaugurated earlier this month by Panama President Laurentino Cortizo.

Read: Rescued Migrants Transferred To Quarantine Vessel

Read: Vermont Man Charged In Human Smuggling Case On Canada Border