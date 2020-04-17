COVID-19 Crisis: Panama President Inaugurates 100-bed Hospital

A new Panama City hospital, which will solely treat coronavirus patients, was inaugurated on April 16. According to an international media report, President Laurentino Cortizo inaugurated the $6 million ‘Panama Solidario’ hospital, which has almost 100 intensive care beds. The hospital reportedly also has a camera system to allow doctors and nurses to monitor patients while also minimising exposure.

According to worldometer, Panama currently has more than 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 109 lives in the country. It is still not clear when the facility will begin accepting patients, however, Cortizo reportedly said that the new hospital is part of a broader strategy. With an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the new hospital will allow an aggressive testing program that will help authorities to identify people with the virus and devise a plan to begin treating them.

Quarantine measures

In a bid to contain the virus from spreading, the Panama government also announced a strict quarantine measure that separate citizens by gender. As per reports, the guidelines allow both, men and women, to step out of the house for two hours and on different days. The measures by Panama is the first time that the government imposed such gender-wise restrictions.

As a part of the guidelines laid before the citizens, men are allowed to go out to the supermarket on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, whereas the women are allowed to be out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Sundays are a complete lockdown for every citizen. Addressing this serious issue to the people, security minister Juan Pino reportedly said in a press conference that this absolute quarantine is to protect and save the life of every citizen.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 147,000 lives worldwide as of April 17. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 2.1 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 557,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

