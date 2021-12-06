Pandemic-hit North Korea Faces Chronic Food Shortage Amid COVID-induced Border Closures

The protracted border closure to combat the COVID-19 pandemic has caused inflation in North Korea. The price of groceries and everyday essentials in the country is believed to be significantly rising, according to Seoul's Ministry of Unification. The ministry's spokeswoman, Lee Jong-Joo told the reporters about deteriorating economic conditions and food shortages, local news agency Yonhap reported.

Yonhap quoted Lee Jong-joo, as saying, "North Korea is experiencing chronic food shortages with around 1 million tons of foods falling short every year. As the coronavirus-driven border lockdown has prolonged, it is likely to be having difficulties in securing necessary foods from abroad."

She further added, "Though we do have limits in having access to accurate information, the government's estimation ... is that the volatility of foods and necessities prices is growing (in North Korea) and some items are witnessing a rapid price hike."

Country must prepare for a "very giant struggle"

Nonetheless, she said that the administration will continue to monitor the situation in line with a review on the need for humanitarian cooperation, citing to experts' projections that the North's crop output should improve this year due to better weather conditions. Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un stated on December 1, that the country must prepare for a "very giant struggle" next year in order to continue making gains in fields such as defence, agriculture, and building, according to the official KCNA news agency.

While the country is currently experiencing economic challenges, Kim claims that his party has been successful in pushing for policy targets and implementing the five-year economic plan he released earlier this year, reportedly. With his strategy, Kim aims to boost the economy and power supplies, according to local media reports. However, UN agencies report that food and power shortages persist, aggravated by sanctions imposed over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes, the COVID-19 pandemic, and natural calamities.

Since last year, the country has implemented strict border controls, which are said to have taken a toll on its economy, that is already suffering from punitive sanctions. The North is reportedly planning to reopen its land border with China, with South Korea's spy agency estimating that cross-border rail services could restart as soon as November. However, the spread of the omicron variant appears to be delaying the reclusive regime's planned reopening of its borders.

