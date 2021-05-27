'Pandemic Is Not Over': WHO Expresses Concern As 2021 COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 2020 Toll

As World Health Organization’s (WHOs) decision-making body resumed day 4 of the 74th World Health Assembly, UN health agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic “is not over.” In a video message dated May 24, WHO Director-General noted that more COVID-19 cases have been reported this year than the entire 2020. Therefore, according to Tedros, no nation across the globe should assume that “it’s out of the woods” despite ramping up the immunisation campaign. According to him, the health crisis that began in China in December 2019, will not cease to exist “unless the transmission is under control” in all the countries.

WHO chief said, “Almost 18 months into the defining health crisis of our age, the world remains in a very dangerous situation...So far, no variants have emerged that significantly undermine the efficacy of vaccines, diagnostics or therapeutics. But there’s no guarantee that will remain the case. This virus is changing constantly. Future changes could render our tools ineffective and drag us back to square one.”

“Every country can do more. Increase surveillance, testing, sequencing, sharing information; surge supplies needed to protect health workers; Fight misinformation and disinformation; Empower people and communities to play their part; Support businesses and workplaces to take steps to open up safely, where appropriate; Implement national vaccination strategies, vaccinate those most at risk, and donate vaccines to COVAX,” he added.

Tedros calls COVID-19 pandemic significant setback

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus opened the WHA session on May 24 with the main focus on the impact of COVID-19, equality in vaccine roll out and noting that “The COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant setback in our efforts to support the Member States to progress towards universal health coverage.” He also said that "For almost 18 months, health and care workers all over the world have stood in the breach between life and death.”

While addressing the COVID-19 vaccine inequity, the WHO chief said, “There is no diplomatic way to say it: a small group of countries that make and buy the majority of the ’s vaccines control the fate of the rest of the world." Ahead of the 74th WHA, WHO had signed a 'Memorandum of Understanding’ to launch the first WHO 'BioHub Facility' for the research of deadly pathogens. "This facility will enhance the rapid sharing of viruses and other pathogens between laboratories and partners globally," the WHO said in a statement.

Tedros said, “We have a choice: between cooperation, competition or confrontation. In fact, the only choice we have is between cooperation and insecurity. A safer world is not a zero-sum game; it is the opposite.”

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay