Panjshir Resistance Negates Taliban's Attempts; Reassures Full Control Over The Valley

Quick links:
Bodies of more than 40 Taliban casualties were left on the battlefield. They were handed over through mediation by elders of Gulbahar, in accordance with human rights and the conventions of war.
Taliban spreads rumours that they have entered parts of Panjshir.
"These are psychological operations (PsyOp) and propaganda," Panjshir Resistance to Republic World.
Reports from hospitals in Kabul say that a large number of terrorists were wounded and left untreated because hospital staff have not resumed work since the Taliban’s takeover of the capital.
Taliban has been repelled and no clashes have been reported on that front since the morning of September 2, 2021.
"The enemy (Taliban) made multiple attempts to enter Shotul from Jabul-Saraj and failed each time," the Panjshir Resistance told Republic World.