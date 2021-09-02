Last Updated:

Panjshir Resistance Negates Taliban's Attempts; Reassures Full Control Over The Valley

Panjshir Resistance assured everyone of absolute control over all the passes and entrances of Panjshir Valley despite Taliban attempting to breach the territory

Panjshir Resistance on September 2, 2021
Bodies of more than 40 Taliban casualties were left on the battlefield. They were handed over through mediation by elders of Gulbahar, in accordance with human rights and the conventions of war.

Panjshir Resistance on September 2, 2021
Taliban spreads rumours that they have entered parts of Panjshir.

"These are psychological operations (PsyOp) and propaganda," Panjshir Resistance to Republic World.

Panjshir Resistance on September 2, 2021
Reports from hospitals in Kabul say that a large number of terrorists were wounded and left untreated because hospital staff have not resumed work since the Taliban’s takeover of the capital. 

Panjshir Resistance on September 2, 2021
Taliban has been repelled and no clashes have been reported on that front since the morning of September 2, 2021. 

Panjshir Resistance on September 2, 2021
"The enemy (Taliban) made multiple attempts to enter Shotul from Jabul-Saraj and failed each time," the Panjshir Resistance told Republic World.

Panjshir Resistance on September 2, 2021
Panjshir Resistance reassures full control over all the passes and entrances of the Valley.

Panjshir Resistance on September 2, 2021
The Northern Alliance, with locals of the Panjshir province, continue to put up stiff resistance against the Taliban. Despite capturing major provincial capitals, Taliban fail to conquest the Valley.

