Panjshir: UN Asks Taliban & Afghan Resistance To Stop Fighting & Abide By Humanitarian Law

As the fierce battle between the Northern Alliance resistance and Taliban ensues in Afghanistan’s Panjshir province, United Nations on Wednesday asked all parties involved in the conflict to “cease hostilities and abide by humanitarian law.” UN humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov in an official video linkup statement on Wednesday, September 1, stressed that the United Nations’ position is that the standoff in Panjshir Valley to Kabul’s north, an epicenter of resistance forces against the hardline fundamentalist Taliban rule “cannot continue.”

The Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator furthermore asserted that the parties involved in hostilities were required to “abide by humanitarian law” and “let humanitarian workers through to provide aid.”

Alakbarov’s Wednesday remarks were followed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ statement made earlier on August 31 that Afghanistan has now entered a new phase as the US troops flew out the final plane putting an end to the two-decade long war in the conflict-battered Afghanistan. Guterres outlined the economic crisis ahead of the country, and the threats of basic services collapsing as he urged to draw a focus back on humanitarian assistance that the 18 million people of Afghanistan now needed to survive. “People are losing access to basic goods and services every day. A humanitarian catastrophe looms,” Guterres warned.

"The Taliban are not as strong as many believe they are. The reason why they took the country was the weakness of the government," says Amad Massoud. Credit: Twitter/@NA2NRF

“Amid a severe drought and with harsh winter conditions on the horizon, extra food, shelter and health supplies must be urgently fast-tracked into the country. I call on all parties to facilitate safe and unimpeded humanitarian access for life-saving and life-sustaining supplies, as well as for all humanitarian workers – men and women,” UN Chief Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

"We urge all the parties to the conflict to abide by humanitarian law and to let humanitarian workers through to provide aid,” UN humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov said as he asked the resistance group led by Ahmad Massoud and the Taliban reinforcing Panjshir to halt the conflict.

UN humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan, Alakbarov stressed that the United Nations has no precise information on the humanitarian situation in Panjshir, but more details are awaited in days to come. Resistance forces against the Taliban rule have gathered in the Panjshir valley under the leadership of the son of the famed Afghan resistance fighter ‘Lion of Panjshir’ Ahmad Shah Massoud joined by former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh. The province celebrates the history of resistance during the Soviet-Afghan war in the 1980s. The Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh-led army on Wednesday claimed to have eliminated over 300 terrorists. The resistance fighters capture at least 130 others as prisoners of war.

Northern Alliance Resistance Fighters. Credit: Twitter/@NA2NRF

The Northern Alliance also claims to have seized advanced defence equipment from the Taliban, which includes thousands of guns, dozens of other weaponry as they declared victory in Shatel, Jabal Siraj Tappeh Sork, Saland, and Andarab districts. The resistance movement neutralised 24 Taliban terrorists in Jabal Siraj Tappeh Sork and Saland districts respectively.

A member of the resistance force, in a video shared with Republic Media Network, confirmed the defeat of the Taliban terrorists. Narrating his own experience, the member of Ahmad Massoud, and Amrullah Saleh's army says, "The Taliban terrorists came here in a trench, and four of them attacked me. I called on them to fight one by one, and during the fight I killed them.”

Taliban terrorists neutralised, mutilated by brave Resistance fighters

Even as the Taliban released footage claiming that it had sent hundreds of men to the Panjshir region, reports of the gruesome killing of Taliban terrorists emerged. Northern Alliance shared disturbing visuals of mutilated Taliban men lying in a pool of their own blood on the ground after witnessing horrific defeat in hands of Resistance fighters. ANI confirmed that the Taliban, unable to capture Panjshir, snapped the province’s electricity. Following the power outages, the internet connection to the province was cut in a bid to squash support to the resistance movement.