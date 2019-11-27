Papa John's Founder Ate 40 Pizzas In 30 Days, Says It Is Not The Same

Papa John's founder and the former chairperson has accused the chain of changing the recipe after he had over 40 pizzas from different outlets over the span of 30 days. John Schnatter says that it is not the same pizza or the same product. He said that it does not taste as good.

The taste of the pizza has changed

In an interview, John Schnatter said that the way the people at Papa John's are fundamentally making the pizza is wrong and that is not what makes Papa John's pizza an authentic dish. John Schnatter resigned from the company in 2018 after it was reported that he used a racial slur during a conference call. He says that the quality of the pizza is not the only thing that has declined after John stepped down from his post as chairman of Papa John's pizza.

On the topic of John's use of the racial slur during a conference call in 2018, John said that he had never used a racial slur and that the entire incident was fabricated. Even though John had admitted and apologised for the use of the racial slur, he said during the interview that it was a ploy to take his company away from him. John founded Papa John's Pizza 35 years ago.

The Papa John interview is lovely pic.twitter.com/bpDMDm9t9G — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 26, 2019

I can’t stop thinking about Papa John casually mentioning he’s had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days — 🌻 (@ybbakeerc) November 26, 2019

I did some math on Papa John eating 40 pizzas in the last 30 days.



Using a Medium Papa John's pepperoni pizza for reference, he has been ingesting, in pizza, an average of 2400 calories a day. 72,000 pizza calories as a whole.



A time of reckoning is coming. He is going to die. pic.twitter.com/6vfy8R22kH — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) November 26, 2019

