Papa John's Founder Ate 40 Pizzas In 30 Days, Says It Is Not The Same

Rest of the World News

Papa John's pizza no longer the same says founder and former chairperson, John Schnatter. He ate 40 pizzas in 30 days and says the quality has declined.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Papa John

Papa John's founder and the former chairperson has accused the chain of changing the recipe after he had over 40 pizzas from different outlets over the span of 30 days. John Schnatter says that it is not the same pizza or the same product. He said that it does not taste as good.

The taste of the pizza has changed

In an interview, John Schnatter said that the way the people at Papa John's are fundamentally making the pizza is wrong and that is not what makes Papa John's pizza an authentic dish. John Schnatter resigned from the company in 2018 after it was reported that he used a racial slur during a conference call. He says that the quality of the pizza is not the only thing that has declined after John stepped down from his post as chairman of Papa John's pizza.

On the topic of John's use of the racial slur during a conference call in 2018, John said that he had never used a racial slur and that the entire incident was fabricated. Even though John had admitted and apologised for the use of the racial slur, he said during the interview that it was a ploy to take his company away from him. John founded Papa John's Pizza 35 years ago.

Published:
COMMENT
