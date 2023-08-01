Papua New Guinea: 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kimbe

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit 70 km east of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea, on August 1, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). At 04:37:13 (UTC+05:30), an earthquake with a depth of 111.6 km occurred, according to the USGS report. The USGS has identified the epicentre at 5.484°S latitude and 150.769°E longitude. Currently, there are no reports of casualties or material damage. We are awaiting further details.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake took place 71km NNW of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea at 23:07 UTC (18 minutes ago). The depth was 111.6km and was reported by NEIC. #earthquake #earthquakes #Kimbe #PapuaNewGuinea pic.twitter.com/8LwvQ8cdWE — Earthquake Alerts (@QuakeAlerts) July 31, 2023

Earthquake in Papua New Guinea (PNG)

Earlier, a massive earthquake had struck PNG on April 2 with a magnitude of 7.0. After the inspections by the disaster relief workers, it was found that some buildings and homes were destroyed near the quake’s epicentre in the northern part of the Pacific nation.

While sharing the details of the earthquake, that occurred 5 months ago, the acting assistant director of the Port Moresby Geophysical Observatory, Mathew Moihoi said, "Disaster relief workers were trying to verify whether there were any deaths or serious injuries," reported AP. At around 4 a.m., an earthquake occurred at Chambri Lake with a relatively deep epicentre of 62 kilometres (38 miles), as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.

Papua New Guinea is situated on the eastern side of the island of New Guinea, to the east of Indonesia and north of Australia. It is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," which is an arc of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where a significant amount of the world's volcanic and earthquake activity takes place. Papua New Guinea is situated on the eastern portion of the island of New Guinea, positioned to the east of Indonesia and to the north of Australia.