Papua New Guinea Can't Risk Getting Mixed Up In West's Standoff With China, Says PM Marape

As geopolitical tensions mount in the Pacific region, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape cautioned that his nation would not be involved in a "standoff" between the United States, Australia, as well as China, advising the major world powers to keep their fights to themselves. While visiting Sydney, during a conference on mining and petroleum, Marape told The Guardian, “Our nation is still an emerging economy, we cannot afford the standoff between our trading partners”.

Furthermore, amid the escalating tension between the US and China, which have both been making more diplomatic overtures to Pacific nations in recent years, the Prime Minister claimed that the leaders in the Pacific region worry about falling into their crosshairs.

It is pertinent to mention that in the month of September, US President Joe Biden extended an invitation to the leaders of many Pacific-region countries to attend the first-ever US-Pacific summit in Washington, which was largely viewed as a response to China's increasing regional involvement, The Guardian reported.

Papua New Guinea's PM on US standoff with China

Additionally, Marape stated during the visit that he has informed Biden that his nation could not afford to forfeit any of its present trade partnerships until it had been successful in diversifying its export markets and that the US appeared "very far away" and was not a key trading partner for the nation. Highlighting it, the PM said, “So keep your debates to yourselves and your fights to yourselves. Your enemy is not my enemy, that’s a line that is emerging in the Pacific. We will not compromise democracy, we will not compromise our relationships with the west as far as democratic values are concerned, but at the same time we will never compromise our trading relationships.”

Besides this, PM Marape stressed that China had never brought up the idea of deepening their relationship to include a security aspect with him. He said, “The Chinese to be fair, they have never, in the last three years I’ve been prime minister, they have never pushed that space in terms of asking us to look at security arrangements, setting up a military base in PNG,” The Guardian reported.

In the meantime, Marape also mentioned how Australia and Papua New Guinea are closely related, calling them "joined at the hip." Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was scheduled to visit Papua New Guinea the next week; it would have been the first time an Australian prime minister had visited the nation since 2018. However, there are now concerns over whether the trip will proceed after Albanese tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

